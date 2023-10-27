Trick or Treating Safety Tips for this Halloween
Don’t let Halloween become a ‘ghoulish’ nightmare. Stay in the know with these safety tips that are so good, they’re almost ‘witchcraft’.
Watch here: Halloween 2023 Safety Tips – YouTube
or read below:
Tips for the Trick or Treaters:
- Trick or treaters should travel in a group or pair, using the buddy system is very important to having a safe and fun night.
- Sidewalks should always be used when available, and make sure to look both ways before crossing a street.
- Trick or treating in a familiar neighborhood gives you the advantage for when the sun goes down as getting lost can be scary.
- In case of being separated from your family or friends, make sure to designate a safe meeting place for regrouping.
- Trick or treaters should also carry a flashlight; the sun sets fast here in the U.P.
- Always make sure to have a grown up inspect your candy before eating!
Now, here are some tips for parents to stay vigilant.
- Make sure to discuss with your children that they should not enter homes or vehicles where candy is promised.
- For an added layer of safety, contemplate the addition of reflective tape to your child’s costume to ensure visibility to approaching vehicles.
- Make sure your children can see through the eye holes of their face mask before going out.
- With the Upper Peninsula being so cold, make sure to add layers under the costume for warmth.
This reminder is for all,
- Drivers must be extra cautious when it’s trick–or–treating time and remain alert for people on foot.
Happy Halloween and have a safe and spooky night.
More safety tips can be found online at Halloween safety tips for trick-or-treaters, parents and homeowners | CTV News