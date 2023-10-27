Trick or Treating Safety Tips for this Halloween

Don’t let Halloween become a ‘ghoulish’ nightmare. Stay in the know with these safety tips that are so good, they’re almost ‘witchcraft’.

Watch here: Halloween 2023 Safety Tips – YouTube

or read below:

Tips for the Trick or Treaters:

Trick or treaters should travel in a group or pair, using the buddy system is very important to having a safe and fun night.

Sidewalks should always be used when available, and make sure to look both ways before crossing a street.

Trick or treating in a familiar neighborhood gives you the advantage for when the sun goes down as getting lost can be scary.

In case of being separated from your family or friends, make sure to designate a safe meeting place for regrouping.

Trick or treaters should also carry a flashlight; the sun sets fast here in the U.P.

Always make sure to have a grown up inspect your candy before eating!

Now, here are some tips for parents to stay vigilant.

Make sure to discuss with your children that they should not enter homes or vehicles where candy is promised.

For an added layer of safety, contemplate the addition of reflective tape to your child’s costume to ensure visibility to approaching vehicles.

Make sure your children can see through the eye holes of their face mask before going out.

With the Upper Peninsula being so cold, make sure to add layers under the costume for warmth.

This reminder is for all,

Drivers must be extra cautious when it’s trick–or–treating time and remain alert for people on foot.

Happy Halloween and have a safe and spooky night.

More safety tips can be found online at Halloween safety tips for trick-or-treaters, parents and homeowners | CTV News