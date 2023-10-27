Temporary Speed Limit to Remain in Effect at Iron County Bridge

49 mins ago Alexis Baumann

A temporary reduced speed limit of 25/mph remains in effect on the US–141 bridge over the East Branch of the Net River.
M–DOT crews continue to make progress on the iron county bridge; they have a second bridge deck concrete pour scheduled for later this week, weather permitting.
While the work is underway, one lane of alternating traffic will be used alongside a temporary traffic signal. A 10-foot width restriction will also remain on the bridge.
The construction is part of a $4.9 million M-DOT investment to rebuild 4 bridges between Ontonagon and Iron Counties. This work will extend the lifespan of the bridges and result in a smoother driving surface and increased safety for motorists. Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to directly and indirectly support 70 jobs.
Remember while driving in work zones, traffic fines are doubled.

Watch here: Temporary Speed Limit to Remain in Effect – YouTube

