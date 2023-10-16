Thousands Meet on Sheldon Avenue for Trick or Treating in Houghton

Thousands of kids and parents took over Sheldon Avenue to do a little trick-or-treating in celebration of Halloween. There were ghouls, princesses, plenty of dinosaurs, and a few Marios to parade through downtown Houghton. Parents and kids enjoyed plenty of candy from local businesses, non-profits, and community organizations. Some kids even enjoyed a petting zoo on the Vault hotel parking deck with the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce. About halfway through the event Visit Keweenaw held its first-ever Halloweenie dog races, starting with a little costume parade with the pups. About 15 pooches participated in the inaugural event. Plenty of people in attendance appeared to have some fun seeing their furry friends dressed up for a fun holiday celebration. Find some photos from Treat Street, the Halloweenie races, and all the fun during the weekend below.

