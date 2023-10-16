Kersarge Man’s Sentencing Adjourned Until the End of the Month

10 hours ago Thomas Fournier

A Kersarge man will face sentencing for Child sexual misconduct charges at the end of October. Peter Hallesy, 38 years old of Kersarge, has had his sentencing date adjourned until October 27th. Hallesy was arrested in July this year, alongside two other Houghton County men, in a sting operation led by the Houghton County sheriff’s department. He has been charged with four felony counts, two charges for the use of a computer to commit a crime, one count of child sexual abuse activity, and one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes. Hallesy’s sentencing date in 97th District Court is set for October 27th at 10 am.

More Stories

Breast Imaging Center Open House

5 hours ago Jessica Potila

One Man Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash in Portage Township

10 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Thousands Meet on Sheldon Avenue for Trick or Treating in Houghton

10 hours ago Thomas Fournier

NMU hosts Open-Lab Day

3 days ago Selena Potila

Interview with the directors of “Marqueetown”

3 days ago Selena Potila

Would Michigan be “Okay” in a Zombie Apocalypse?

3 days ago Alexis Baumann

You may have missed

Breast Imaging Center Open House

5 hours ago Jessica Potila

Master Angler Program

6 hours ago Brendan Lane

One Man Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash in Portage Township

10 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Kersarge Man’s Sentencing Adjourned Until the End of the Month

10 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Thousands Meet on Sheldon Avenue for Trick or Treating in Houghton

10 hours ago Thomas Fournier