Kersarge Man’s Sentencing Adjourned Until the End of the Month

A Kersarge man will face sentencing for Child sexual misconduct charges at the end of October. Peter Hallesy, 38 years old of Kersarge, has had his sentencing date adjourned until October 27th. Hallesy was arrested in July this year, alongside two other Houghton County men, in a sting operation led by the Houghton County sheriff’s department. He has been charged with four felony counts, two charges for the use of a computer to commit a crime, one count of child sexual abuse activity, and one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes. Hallesy’s sentencing date in 97th District Court is set for October 27th at 10 am.

