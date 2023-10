NMU’s School of Clinical Sciences is showcasing their labs, Oct. 24, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event was coordinated by Executive Administrative Assistant, Sherida Riipi.

For more, visit our YouTube page:

NMU Holds Open-Lab Day – YouTube

For more information on NMU’s School of Clinical Science visit:

Home | School of Clinical Sciences (nmu.edu)