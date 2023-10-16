One Man Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash in Portage Township

One man was injured Saturday in a motorcycle and vehicle crash. On Saturday at approximately 6:50 pm, the Houghton County Sheriff’s office was dispatched to the intersection of us-41 and Sheridan Place road in Portage township for a report of a personal injury accident involving a motorcyclist and a truck.

The sheriff reports that a truck driven by a Hancock man was attempting to cross the highway. While crossing US-41 the Hancock man pulled out in front of a motorcyclist driven by a Clay, Michigan man. Mercy EMS transported the motorcyclist to UPHS – Portage for injuries sustained in the accident.

The sheriff believes alcohol was a factor in the crash. The incident remains under investigation. The Houghton County Sheriff was assisted by the Houghton Police Department, Michigan State Police troopers, Hurontown Fire and Rescue first responders, and Mercy EMS.