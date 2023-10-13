Michigan Tech University’s Pavlis Honors College will Host the Annual Communities and Global Engagement Conference Tomorrow
The power of partnership has been a major topic within Pavlis Honors College on Michigan Tech’s campus. Enough of a conversation starter, that the college will use it for its theme of this year’s Communities and Global Engagement Conference. The C&GE conference highlights student and faculty work to support impoverished communities around the globe. “It really speaks to Michigan Tech’s efforts. To not only improve the lives of others but to also give our students practical experiences that they can take into their future. And I’d like to really highlight that we have students who are doing projects to help local organizations. Like with the Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly, they are working to improve systems. To be able to impact and help the people that are right here in the Keweenaw.” – Darnishia Morris, Instructor and Manager of Global Engagement Programs, Pavlis Honors College Dr. Bonnie Keeler, an Associate Professor at the Humphrey School of Public Affairs with the University of Minnesota has been invited to the conference to share her experience in working with others toward equitable communities. The Pavlis Honors College invites the community to learn more about the work students at Michigan Tech are a part of, and how what students are learning today may impact communities in the future. Find more information on the Communities and Global Engagement conference, along with a schedule for Saturday’s sessions and keynote speaker, here. The conference is free, and lunch will be provided for those in attendance.