Houghton County Sheriff Department Investigating a Break-in in Twin Lakes

10 hours ago Thomas Fournier

The Houghton County Sheriff is investigating a breaking-and-entering incident that occurred in Twin Lakes. The sheriff’s department reports that a breaking incident has occurred at a home on Crescent Beach Road in Twin Lakes. The residence tenants believe the incident happened within the last couple of weeks. The tenants were not home at the time of the break-in. The Suspect (s) gained entrance to the structure through a window. Once inside the suspects took a Winchester long rifle with a scope, alcohol, and several one-ounce gold bars from the home. Anyone with information regarding the break-in at a home on Crescent Beach Road in twin lakes is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 906 482 0055 with any details.

