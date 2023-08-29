KIDS COVE PLAYGROUND PROJECT SEEKS ARTISTS INPUT

rendered imagination of the incoming kids cove playground and proposed dragonfly sculpture

the latest public art project coming to Marquette is beginning to pick up steam.

the Marquette public arts commission has released the call for qualified artists to design, create, and install a dragonfly themed piece of artwork at what will become the kids cove playground at Mattson’s lower harbor park in Marquette.

MPAC hopes the artwork will complement the new all inclusive playground as well as engage the city and its visitors.

individuals with professional experience must provide a letter of interest along with evidence of qualifications to be considered for this project.

three finalists will be selected and compensated for their designs.

the kids cove playground is a community led project by Marquette playgrounds for all.

further information can be found at kidscovemqt.com