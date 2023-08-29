Escanaba Business Fire

1 hour ago Alexis Baumann

The Escanaba Department of Public Safety responded to a large fire in the morning of August 25th, 2023, at around 11:24am.

While on patrol, an Escanaba Public Safety Officer noticed thick black smoke coming from behind the business, A & L Iron and Metal.

The fire originated from a large pile of scrap metal behind the business, so firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and no injuries were reported.

Escanaba Public Safety Officers were assisted by the Ford River Volunteer Fire Department and the Delta County Central Dispatch Center.

Or you can watch the segment here also:

(2) ESCANABA BUSINESS FIRE – YouTube

 

