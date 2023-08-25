Named Budget Honeymoon Locations in the U.P.

The Upper Peninsula is being mentioned twice in a big way, they made the top 150 budget friendly honeymoon destinations in America.

“Honeymoon Always” conducted this research to put their full list together.

Ranking in 89th place is Munising, MI.

This great city is advertised in their results as quote ” an excellent honeymoon destination for couples on a budget, offering a breathtaking and adventurous escape.”

This gorgeous city offers waterfalls, scenic trails to hike and the pictured rocks national lake shore. They have many local restaurants to try that give you the small-town vibes you’re looking for. They even have a small locally owned DQ, that serves great ice cream but only during summer!

The next Upper Peninsula mention is Number 133: Marquette, MI.

Our local city is mentioned for quote “it beautifully blends natural splendor, thrilling outdoor activities, and budget–friendly amenities.”

Marquette has unique shops and wonderful views of Lake Superior at parks such as Presque Isle and Mattson Lower Harbor. Presque Isle is home to the Black Rocks where many people go to jump into Lake Superior, but it can host non thrill seekers for sunset views and nature walks within the park. Sugar Loaf Mountain offers views worth the climb if you’re “up” for the hike. Pun intended.

The Upper Peninsula being mentioned twice on “Honeymoon Always‘” list while being compared to Florida, Hawaii, and Alaska means we live in a truly beautiful place.

Watch the Story here:

BUDGET HONEYMOON LOCATIONS IN THE U.P. – YouTube