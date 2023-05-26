Houghton County Prosecutor Picked for Vacant Circuit Court Judge Seat

Houghton County Prosecutor Brittany Bulleit, has been handpicked by Governor Whitmer to become the next Circuit Court Judge in Baraga, Houghton and Keweenaw counties. Bulleit earned her juris doctorate at Michigan State University, and has been responsible for prosecuting criminal cases in Houghton County since 2019. She has previously served as the Houghton county assistant prosecutor, as a judiciary advisor assistant with the Genesee County Circuit court. Bulleit will fill the 12th circuit court judge role for a partial term, until 2025. An election to fill the term left by retired Judge Charles Goodman will be held in November 2024. Bulleit is eligible to run for the judgeship during that election cycle.

Continue Reading