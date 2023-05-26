Houghton County Prosecutor Picked for Vacant Circuit Court Judge Seat

2 days ago Thomas Fournier

Houghton County Prosecutor Brittany Bulleit, has been handpicked by Governor Whitmer to become the next Circuit Court Judge in Baraga, Houghton and Keweenaw counties. Bulleit earned her juris doctorate at Michigan State University, and has been responsible for prosecuting criminal cases in Houghton County since 2019. She has previously served as the Houghton county assistant prosecutor, as a judiciary advisor assistant with the Genesee County Circuit court. Bulleit will fill the 12th circuit court judge role for a partial term, until 2025. An election to fill the term left by retired Judge Charles Goodman will be held in November 2024. Bulleit is eligible to run for the judgeship during that election cycle.

More Stories

Congratulations to the Collective Copper Country Class of 2023

2 days ago Thomas Fournier

Less Than One Week Until the Start of the Lakeshore Drive Demolition and Rehabilitation Project in Houghton

4 days ago Thomas Fournier

One Woman Arrested After a Rollover Accident in Downtown Hancock

2 weeks ago Thomas Fournier

Dam Jam Announces Line Up for Upcoming Festival, Seeks Local Artist Vendors and Volunteers

2 weeks ago Thomas Fournier

Survivor Advocates Continue Vital Work with Victims of Abuse and Assault

2 weeks ago Thomas Fournier

Bridge Repairs in Iron and Ontonagon Counties Start Next Week

3 weeks ago Thomas Fournier

You may have missed

Congratulations to the Collective Copper Country Class of 2023

2 days ago Thomas Fournier

Houghton County Prosecutor Picked for Vacant Circuit Court Judge Seat

2 days ago Thomas Fournier

Body of Missing Hancock Woman Found

2 days ago Thomas Fournier

Less Than One Week Until the Start of the Lakeshore Drive Demolition and Rehabilitation Project in Houghton

4 days ago Thomas Fournier

One Woman Arrested After a Rollover Accident in Downtown Hancock

2 weeks ago Thomas Fournier