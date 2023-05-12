One Woman Arrested After a Rollover Accident in Downtown Hancock

2 days ago Thomas Fournier

One woman was arrested, after a rollover accident, for driving under the influence of nitrous oxide; commonly known as “whippets”. At approximately 1 pm, Hancock Police responded to a rollover accident on Quincy Street, near Menard Street. The 30 year old female driver was traveling west on Quincy Street when she lost control of her vehicle, leaving the left lane, striking a unoccupied parked truck, before her car rolled over onto its roof. The parked truck was pushed into a second parked car, as a result of the initial crash. The 30 year old driver and a 34 year old passenger were not injured in the accident. The driver was transported to UPHS – Portage for examination. She has since been arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and lodged in the Houghton County Jail. No other information has been released at this time, pending the driver’s arraignment.

More Stories

Dam Jam Announces Line Up for Upcoming Festival, Seeks Local Artist Vendors and Volunteers

2 days ago Thomas Fournier

Survivor Advocates Continue Vital Work with Victims of Abuse and Assault

2 days ago Thomas Fournier

Bridge Repairs in Iron and Ontonagon Counties Start Next Week

4 days ago Thomas Fournier

Detour Around the Portage Lake Lift Bridge Begins Monday for False Deck Work

4 days ago Thomas Fournier

South Boundary Road Closed in the Porkies Due to Culvert Wash-out

4 days ago Thomas Fournier

Upper Peninsula Emergency Managers Still Collecting Flood Damage Reports from Spring Snow Melt

4 days ago Thomas Fournier

You may have missed

One Woman Arrested After a Rollover Accident in Downtown Hancock

2 days ago Thomas Fournier

Dam Jam Announces Line Up for Upcoming Festival, Seeks Local Artist Vendors and Volunteers

2 days ago Thomas Fournier

Survivor Advocates Continue Vital Work with Victims of Abuse and Assault

2 days ago Thomas Fournier

Bridge Repairs in Iron and Ontonagon Counties Start Next Week

4 days ago Thomas Fournier

Detour Around the Portage Lake Lift Bridge Begins Monday for False Deck Work

4 days ago Thomas Fournier