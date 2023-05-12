Dam Jam Announces Line Up for Upcoming Festival, Seeks Local Artist Vendors and Volunteers

Garage, folk, and even classic rock are set to return to the Calumet Lions Park. This summer the Dam Jam music festival returns with great Midwest bands, and nationally touring artists. Dam Jam Organizers recently finalized this year’s line up, which includes acts like Chirp, and Biomassive. As well as Buffalo Galaxy, who has two scheduled sets.

Dam Jam, over their six years, has helped make improvements to the Lions Park, with funds raised through Ticket sales, and vendor fees.

“We are still looking for vendors and volunteers. for this year’s event. if you are a local artist and want we’d love to have you. As far as volunteers go, a few hours of volunteering will cover the cost of you ticket for the weekend, and would be a big help to us. All of our proceeds from the festival end up back in the Lyons Park for improvements. Including the disc golf course, the new toilets that are here. And some other improvements that make the park beautiful.” – Jim Neuman, Dam Jam Organizer

Dam Jam will return the the Calumet Lions Park June 30th to July 1st. Those interested in volunteering with Dam Jam, or those who want to become a Dam Jam vendor can contact festival organizers for more information. Early bird tickets sales are open, and can be purchased online. Campsite purchases are also available online.

