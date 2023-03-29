Hubbell VFW Plans Breakfast Fundraiser for New Veteran Honor Roll

Veterans from the Copper Country are dedicated to their communities, and brothers and sisters in arms. Over the past year the Hubbell VFW Copper Ingot Post #4624, has worked to re establish the community’s long lost veteran honor roll board. The original honor roll was removed many years ago, for one reason or another, but has never been forgotten. Over the past year, the VFW has already collected close to 300 veterans for the new roll.

“Sadly it got taken down, and nobody knows where it is. And of course that means that all of the names that were on there now have to be researched, and find out who they are, where they went. Charlie Matson and his mother, have really taken the lead on this. They’ve been doing a lot of research. They’ve been trying everything, from the MTU archives the veteran service office. And they’ve been rolling in. People that left town years ago are reaching out. But it’s an ongoing process, for sure.” – Frank Ozanich, Post Commander, Hubbell VFW Copper Ingot #4624

To help raise funds for the new honor roll construction, the hubbell vfw post plans to host an april fools breakfast at the veterans hall this weekend. Post Commander Frank Ozanich, says that the post is continuing to collect names of veterans from the area. And those who know someone or are a veteran themselves can contact the Copper Ingot Post 34624, through the mail or on their facebook page.

The breakfast funraiser will start at 7:30 am, and will go until 11:30 am, this Saturday. The breakfast will be catered by Shannon’s Home Cooking of Gwinn, MI. Tickets are 12 dollars at the door, 8 dollars for kids, age 6 to 12, and younger than 6 get in for free. The Hubbell VFW is also selling pavers bricks to help support the Honor Roll Fundraiser, and can be bought for 50 dollars.

The Hubbell VFW is located at 52218 Duncan Ave, Hubbell, MI 49934.