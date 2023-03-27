Hancock Schools to Reconsider Varsity Hockey Co-Op at April Board Meeting
Hancock public schools will reconsider the high school varsity hockey co –op with Lake Linden Hubbell Schools at their next school board meeting. Recently, the school board voted to dissolve the varsity hockey co-op; citing concerns from hockey parents over the past three, desiring more opportunities for Hancock schools students a chance to play the sport. That recent board meeting was met by lake linden players’ parents, Hancock hockey co op players and coaches, who all voiced they desired to keep the co-op. After the board’s decision was made public to dissolve the co-op, the board received an overwhelming amount of comments from the public, questioning the decision and its effect on the school’s ability to compete with nearby districts. Prompting the board to add reconsideration of the co-op to their April meeting.
Statement from School Board President Dale Kero: