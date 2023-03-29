Michigan Lighthouse Assistance Program Awards $60,000 Grant for Preservation Efforts on the Eagle Harbor Lighthouse

5 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Earlier this week we spoke with the rock of ages lighthouse preservation society about the recent Michigan Lighthouse Assistance Program grant the group received. The state historic preservation office, also award a similar m-lap grant to another Keweenaw County lighthouse…the Eagle Harbor lighthouse. Eagle harbor’s light is protected by the Keweenaw County Historical Society. Who have worked for many years to restore the light.

“We believe we’ll be starting the project later on, sometime around August or September. Which will be by the time the contractor bids have come in. The outside work might be something interesting for people to come see. The majority of the work will be inside the tower though. Because that’s where the water is coming in. That upper lantern room isn’t open to the public. because we are still an operating lighthouse. “ – Karen Hintz, Vice President Keweenaw County Historical Society

The m-lap grant for the eagle harbor lighthouse will help volunteers work on rehabilitating deteriorated bricks, repairing damaged plaster in the tower, and repairing the deck and lantern room. The m-lap grant will require a fifty percent match from the keweenaw county historical society. And the total amount given for the preservation work awards 60,000 dollars to the society.

KCHS Website

More Stories

Hubbell VFW Plans Breakfast Fundraiser for New Veteran Honor Roll

6 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Hancock Schools to Reconsider Varsity Hockey Co-Op at April Board Meeting

2 days ago Thomas Fournier

Rock of Ages Lighthouse Receives 46,000 MLAP Grant from the State Historic Preservation Office

2 days ago Thomas Fournier

Michigan is Fighting Back Against Invasive Species Migrating Through the State

2 days ago Thomas Fournier

Soo Locks Prepare for Another Navigation Season Opening

5 days ago Thomas Fournier

Huskies Take on the Nittany Lions and Food Insecurity at NCAA Watch Party

5 days ago Thomas Fournier

You may have missed

Michigan Lighthouse Assistance Program Awards $60,000 Grant for Preservation Efforts on the Eagle Harbor Lighthouse

5 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Hubbell VFW Plans Breakfast Fundraiser for New Veteran Honor Roll

6 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Hancock Schools to Reconsider Varsity Hockey Co-Op at April Board Meeting

2 days ago Thomas Fournier

Rock of Ages Lighthouse Receives 46,000 MLAP Grant from the State Historic Preservation Office

2 days ago Thomas Fournier

Michigan is Fighting Back Against Invasive Species Migrating Through the State

2 days ago Thomas Fournier