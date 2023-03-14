Work in Transition Speaker Series will Explore the Evolving Workplace

Anthropologist James Suzman will open the Institute of Policy, Ethics and Culture’s Speaker Series examining the changing dynamics of labor. As a part of the four part series, Suzman’s opening discussion will dive into the deep cultural history of work and labor. He will be joined by Social Science Adjunct Instructor, Jennifer Rachels. The next three parts in the Work In Transition series, will discuss the influence of social media used by companies, the future of Artificial Intelligence in the workplace, and world building. The Work in Transition series is organized by the Institute of Policy Ethics and Culture, the Portage Lake District Library, Michigan Tech University, and Michigan Humanities, to help educate communities as technology becomes more integrated within the workplace. Tonight’s discussion with James Suzman will begin at 7 pm.

James Suzman, Anthropologist, with discussant Jennifer Rachels, Adjunct Instructor, Social Sciences will discuss “The Changing World of Work: Lessons From Our Deep Past”, tonight at 7:00 PM.

Ryan Stygar & Laura Whaley, Social Media Producers, with discussants Sonia Goltz, Professor Organizational Behavior, College of Business and Susanna Peters, Associate Teaching Professor, will discuss “TikTok Takes the Office: Innovative Producers Share Insights on the Future of Work”, live at the Rozsa Center Thursday, March 16th, 7:00 PM.

Matt Beane Assistant Professor of Technology Management with discussant Jason Archer, Assistant Professor, Communication and Media Technologies will discuss “How AI Technology Impacts the Future of Work” Tuesday, March 21, 7:00 PM.

Leanne Simpson, Michi Saagiig Nishnaabeg Scholar, Writer, and Artist with discussant Valoree Gagnon, Director, University-Indigenous Community Partnerships, Great Lakes Research Center; Assistant Professor, College of Forest Resources and Environmental Science will discuss “The Work of World Building” on Tuesday, March 28, 7:00 PM.