National Security Agency Recognizes Michigan Tech’s College of Computing as a Center for Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense

On campus there is a bridge that leads to the college of computing that says, Tomorrow Needs Michigan Tech. And that statement could not be more true. Recently the National Security Agency honored the university with the prestigious recognition as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense (CAE-CD).

“You can’t pick up a Wall Street Journal, or watch any newscast without there being a story about a data breach, or ransomware, or things along those lines. So cybersecurity is ever-present. And we have to be preparing talent, to secure, and support our cyber defense as we go forward. So that is a priority for this college. And that is why we are investing heavily into faculty, and academic programs around cyber security.” – Dr. Dennis R. Livesay, Dave House Dean of Computing, Michigan Tech University

Through professors, the college has developed a reputation for spearheading cutting-edge research in cyber security, both nationally and internationally. And attracts students from around the world. Professor Yu Cai with the College of Computing led the university’s team to achieve the CAE-CD designation. He and others oversaw a task force to review the college’s curriculum. And restructured it to align courses with topics the NSA needs students to be knowledgeable on. Gaining the CAE-CD designation also affords the university access to new scholarship funds for students.

“Faculty here publish a number of high-quality scientific papers, in top tier journals and speak at conferences. In addition, we have secured a large number of external grants. And one of these grants, is the CyberCorp Scholarships for Services grant. It is a multi-million dollar scholarship grant, sponsored by the National Science Foundation. And the goal is to provide full-ride scholarships to students. to pursue a cyber security degree. And in turn, they have to work for the U.S. government after graduation.” Yu Cai, Professor, Michigan Tech University

Working alongside professors, students like Dev Sangahni, are at the forefront of the cybersecurity industry. Working on both research projects, and developing skills in the classroom. Sangahni even commits time to develop those skills in the real world. By getting involved in student organizations, where he works with peers and the next generation of students.

“There we’ll discuss some of the topics in cybersecurity. Like social engineering, and what that is all about. And what are students’ experiences with it. What are the current industry trends. how you can help yourself in this particular topic. I also work under Professor Yu Cai. And we teach high school and middle school students about some of the concepts of cybersecurity. The program is GenCyber, and so weekly we discuss some of those ideas through presentations on such topics. So it helps locals here, learn about cyber security.” Dev Sangahni, Graduate Student, Michigan Tech University

Michigan Tech’s Cyber Security bachelor’s degree program is one of the school’s fastest growing. And now as a National Center for Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense, Michigan Tech will have access to new funding sources. Learn more about the National Security Agency designating Michigan Tech as a National Center for Academic Excellence in Cyber Security to Michigan Tech here.