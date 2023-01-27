Meet the Keweenaw Snowmobile Club and Their Members at Their Annual Trailside Bonfire & Cookout

After weeks of maintaining the snowmobile trails it’s time for the Keweenaw Snowmobile Club to relax. And enjoy some time meeting new members, share a meal with friends. This weekend the Keweenaw Snowmobile Club will host a Trailside Bonfire & Cookout, tomorrow evening. The club hopes many locals will come out to join the fun, and even learn a little bit more about what the snowmobile club does throughout the Keweenaw Peninsula.

“You know, it’s just a great opportunity to learn what it takes to provide the snowmobile trail network we have up here for so many of our full time residents, and our visitors who come back each year. It’s such a key piece of our economy here year round. We should have a groomer on display, assuming everything goes well tonight. A good opportunity to meet the board, meet fellow members, share riding stories, and scenic points. Maybe learn about some of the off trail areas to go and ride, and see scenic parts of the area, you can’t see on the trail. It’s a great time to have some comradery around the sport.” – Ryan LaPorte, President, Keweenaw Snowmobile Club

Growing the snowmobile club’s membership is crucial to the future of snowmobiling in the keweenaw peninsula. As the majority of the club’s operation funding comes from local donations, and membership dues. Which helps the club pay trail groomers maintaining trails, afford tools for repairs and afacility upkeep.

“DNR state funding covers our fuel, repair parts, and a little bit of maintenance dollars to maintain the equipment. Obviously the DNR purchases the equipment. But everything else the clubhas to fund. All of our tools. If we want to do mat-boards, those kind of things that make our trail system a little bit nicer for people to navigate correctly. We have to fund-raise those dollars. And it helps pay our operators to be in the eat for the long runs we have. So by becoming a member, purchasing advertising, and supporting our sponsors, that allows us to ensure those trails are always smooth.” – Ryan LaPorte, President, Keweenaw Snowmobile Club

The Keweenaw Snowmobile Club’s Trailside Bonfire & Cookout starts at 11am to 4 pm on tomorrow at the Trailside Lodge in Calumet. Join the snowmobile club for some delicious food, spend time with friends, and warm up by a bonfire. If you are interested in learning more about the club and their activities in the Keweenaw, tomorrow is a great opportunity to get involved.