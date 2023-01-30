Five Injured in Two Car Crash on US-41 in L’Anse Last Friday

2 days ago Thomas Fournier

Five people were injured in a two car collision on the highway last Friday. The Baraga County Sheriff is investigating the cause of a two car crash, that occurred on US -41 in L’Anse around 7:30 am on Friday. Deputies determined that a southbound vehicle carrying three occupants, crossed the center line, and struck a northbound car carrying two passengers. All five people involved in the crash were quickly transported to Baraga County Memorial Hospital for treatment, there is no report on their condition at this time. The crash remains under investigation. The sheriff was assisted by L’Anse Village Police, KBIC Tribal Police, MSP troopers, Bay Ambulance, and the L’Anse and Baraga fire departments.

