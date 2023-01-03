Michigan Tech Shares Alternative Sites for Cross Country Skiers During National Championship Race Week

Yesterday, cross country skiers gathered at the Tech Trails for the first races of the 2023 Toyota U.S. Cross Country National Championship presented by Hampton Inn and Suites of Houghton. Spectators cheered on racers for the fast paced 10 kilometer freestyle race. The remaining races are the classic sprint tomorrow, a 10 and 20 kilometer mass start race on Friday, followed by the Freestyle sprint to close out the competition.

“There’s 400 athletes all lined up at the exact same time. And the gun goes off. They take off, and it goes from chaos to pure silence. And it’s really amazing, and a great opportunity for people who want to be up close with world class athletes.” – Stefany Valentine – Cook, Volunteer Coordinator, CCSA Race Organizing Committee

During this time the tech trails are closed to recreational use, in order for organizers to maintain race conditions throughout the week. Those who still want to ski in the area, can use the softball field trailhead to access the Isle Royale and Superior loops. As well as the nearby and connected trails of the Nara Nature Park. There are also the Tolkien trails, located off of Pilgrim Road. Trail grooming in those areas may not take place daily during the week, and are subject to change depending of staffing and weather conditions. Find more information about the 2023 Toyota U.S. Cross Country National Championship presented by Hampton Inn and Suites of Houghton, below.

2023 Toyota U.S. Cross Country National Championship presented by Hampton Inn and Suites of Houghton Home Page

Race Schedule and Live Stream

Visitor Information

Trail Conditions