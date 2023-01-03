97.7 The Wolf Helps Support the Copper Country Humane Society with the 12 Dogs of Christmas

Over the past week a Houghton radio station has spotlighted a dog a day to support pet adoptions and bring awareness to the Copper Country Humane Society. Each day during his morning show, 97.7 FM The Wolf’s Kevin Ericson, shares a little about a new dog available for adoption, with his listening audience. He says that they started the program many years ago, and enjoys shining a light on some incredible furry pals.

“We originally started the whole thing before Christmas. And we realized that with all the hustle and bustle and everything. It’s better actually to go with the 12 Days of Christmas theme, after Christmas. And we it during week days. We typically get all of the dogs adopted during the actual three weeks it takes to get to twelve dogs. Sometimes it takes a little more than those three weeks to get all of the dogs adopted. But you rarely get to see the dogs spotlighted, except if you’re going to the humane society. And what we’re doing is bringing the humane society to the public.” – Kevin Ericson, 97.7 FM Morning Host

The twelve Dogs of Christmas with n97.7 FM The Wolf, coincides with a national comedy tour, the Raise the Woof. The comedy show is an opportunity for those that can not adopt, or wish to help support the Copper Country Humane Society, to do so. This year the event will move to the big stage at the Rozsa Center. You can find more information about the Raise the Woof event, and each of the twelve dogs of Christmas online, on the station’s facebook page and the Copper Country Humane Society’s website.