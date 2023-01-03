Ken Block Dies in a Snowmobile Accident in Utah

Motorsports Rally legend Ken Block has died at the age of 55. Block was involved in a snowmobile accident near his home in Mill Hollow, Utah yesterday. The Wasatch County sheriff’s department reported that Block had been riding his snowmobile up a hill when he lost control, and the machine landed on top of him. Block was declared dead at the scene of the accident.

Block’s racing team and company, Hoonigan Industries, posted a statement on their social media accounts confirming block’s passing, and that they are saddened by the loss of a close friend, husband and father, pioneer and icon. Block introduced the world to his skateboard brand DC Shoes in 1984. Selling the company in 2004 and transitioning to performance rally racing. He is a five time x games medalist, and was a threat to podium chasers in World Rally and Rally America competitions. Lake Superior Performance Rally has also posted their condolences to the Block family and rally community. This past year he and his Subaru were involved in an accident during the Lake Superior Performance Rally, which knocked him out of first place and the race. Block placed third or better during the Lake Superior Performance Rally in 2006, 200808, 2009, and 2021.

