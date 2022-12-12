Texas Tenors Cancel Remain Tour Dates, Including Calumet Theatre Tomorrow Night

The Calumet Theatre regrets to inform the local are that The Texas Tenors will no longer play this week on stage. The group reluctantly had to cancel the remainder of their national tour, which included a performance at the Calumet Theatre tomorrow, due to a health emergency with one of their singers. The Calumet Theatre and the Texas Tenors will begin work on re scheduling their show for sometime during the theater’s 2023 season. Ticket holders for tomorrow’s show will be able to carry over those tickets to the rescheduled Texas Tenors event or contact the theater for an immediate refund. Because the theater knows the community was very excited to see the group take the historic Copper Country stage, the tenors have afforded the theater a copy of their PBS broadcast special performance, Rise, with 30 minutes of un-aired material, for a free video concert next month. Visit calumettheatre.com to find out more information about the cancellation and about rescheduled show, or upcoming events.

