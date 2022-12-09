Hubbell VFW Post 4624 Recognizes the English Writing Skills of Lake Linden’s Students

Students’ essays are always difficult to pick out for awards. This afternoon 44 lake linden students were congratulated by the Hubbell VFW Post 4624 for their effort writing essays as a part of the Patriot Pen and Voice of Democracy essay competitions. Both essay contests are organized by the Veterans of Foreign Wars and their local posts. This year’s student penned works focused on a pledge to support veterans and it’s importance

“The messages are always in the patriotic area. A lot of the students had grandparents, parents, mothers and fathers that served in the military. In some of their essays they reference those things. And we found that the students in Lake Linden Schools, are doing a wonderful job. Their teachers are excellent, And it’s reflected in the quality of the essays that we’re reading.” – Jim Hovanian, Liaison Officer, Hubbell VFW Post 4624

While there were 44 students who submitted work to the Hubbell Vfw post, only a handful could be awarded for their efforts. Kyara Mills and Jade O’Dell were both recognized for first place in each category.

“These essays were all really good. And it was difficult to select a top three. So, these are in particular order either, so when you hear your name come on down.” – Jim Hovanian, Liaison Officer, Hubbell VFW Post 4624

From the VFW post the top essays written by lake linden students will go on to be judged in the Western Upper Peninsula contest. And hopefully beyond to the next big stage.

“The competition now goes from our post, to District 15, which is the western half of the Upper Peninsula. And there’s probably between 12 and 15 schools, that’ll feed into that. So they have read teams there. And they have to go through the process of evaluation. SO we hope, to have, information on if our students were successful by Christmas time.” – Jim Hovanian, Liaison Officer, Hubbell VFW Post 4624

The VFW post in Hubbell regularly works within the community to support their fellow veterans, the community, and local schools. Find out more about the Hubbell VFW post, their member and how to get involved with their events, programs and project by checking them out on Facebook.