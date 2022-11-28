Meet the Organizations with Giving Tuesday: Swedetown Trails Club

22 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Swedetown Trails attracts outdoor enthusiasts from all over the Upper Peninsula, all year round. Offering great trail options for cross country skiing, snowshoeing, hiking, and mountain biking. For many years their trails club has created an area for people to recreate, and get active outside. Over their time as an organization, Swedetown Trails Club has worked to improve their trial system with the help of feed back from club members and those visiting their trails.

“We’re hauling gravel and dirt in the middle of summer to build some trail, the bikers go by, but they might stop to thank us. Or even engage us, so, we get a lot of feedback. And since we are accountable to our users and the community, we use that feedback to guide our decisions. I mean we are responsible for using the money wisely, but I think we are very closely engaged with our users. So we  know very well, what they want. And we get a lot of the feedback, and we know that we are doing the right things. And I’m sure if we did the wrong thing, we’d hear about it. (chuckles)” – Larry Zurawski, President Swedetown Trails Club

Like other trails club’s participating in Giving Tuesday, Swedetown Trails Club, hopes to use their donations toward trail improvements. And continue to provide an incredible area to ride, hike, or ski around. Find out more about the Swedetown Trails Club online. Check them out and 25 other Copper Country Nonprofits on phfgive.org/giving-tuesday.

More Stories

Baraga Man Arraigned in 97th District Court on Child Sexual Abuse Charges

22 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Meet the Organizations with Giving Tuesday: Unite Mental Health and Wellness

22 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Meet the Organizations with Giving Tuesday: Keweenaw Family Resource Center – Home of the Treehouse Indoor Playground

22 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Small Business Saturday in the Copper Country

4 days ago Thomas Fournier

Meet the Organizations with Giving Tuesday: Keweenaw Nordic Ski Club

5 days ago Thomas Fournier

Meet the Organizations with Giving Tuesday: Copper Country Senior Meals

6 days ago Thomas Fournier

You may have missed

Baraga Man Arraigned in 97th District Court on Child Sexual Abuse Charges

22 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Meet the Organizations with Giving Tuesday: Unite Mental Health and Wellness

22 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Meet the Organizations with Giving Tuesday: Swedetown Trails Club

22 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Meet the Organizations with Giving Tuesday: Keweenaw Family Resource Center – Home of the Treehouse Indoor Playground

22 hours ago Thomas Fournier

WUPPDR Partners with MSHDA to Make Energy Efficient Upgrades to Homes in the Western U.P.

23 hours ago Joni Anderson