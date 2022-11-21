Benefit Concert to support Great Lakes Recovery Center and the Cedar Tree Institute.

Marquette, MI – The Messiah Lutheran Church in Marquette will host a benefit concert on Thursday, December 8th.

Grammy nominated singer and songwriter Mary Gauthier will perform for the benefit of the Great Lakes Recovery Center and the Cedar Tree Institute.

The Great Lakes Recovery Center offers a variety of behavioral health services with the mission to empower recovery through hope and change.

The Cedar Tree Institute is a non–profit organization building collaborative partnerships between mental health, religion, and the environment.

The show will run from 7 to 8:30 p.m. There will be no ticket sales; instead donations will be accepted at the door or online.