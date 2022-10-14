Decipher the Corn Maze at the Palosaari Farm in Chassell

Autumn means pumpkins, fall colors corn mazes and plenty of family fun. All month long in Chassell at the Palosaari farm, their family is bringing a corn maze to the copper country. With a couple of weeks already gone, Karen Palosaari, says that they have had far more people than they expected, and it has been a great time with friends, and the kids, as they try to find the fast way through the corn.

“So when people arrive, they’ll pull in, they’ll see pumpkins. Of course they’ll see the corn field. The cornfield is a acres, the actual maze inside is about 4.5 acres, of fun and frustration as we like to call it. We thought of this corn maze as a family-friendly, kid-friendly, stroller-friendly, thing to do for all ages. We’ve had young ones, as far as babies in stroller that can’t walk. All the way up to grandparents with the grand kids, or even as a couple.” – Karen Palosaari, Corn Maze Owner

This is the first year the Palosaari’s have a corn maze. Palosaari says that it has been so much fun seeing the kids and families try out the maze, and have fun playing games. Especially seeing kids, and yes, even the adults, play in the corn bin.

“So when you enter it’s seven dollars per person. And that includes going through the whole maze. And you can do that twice for that amount. And once you get to the exit there’s the kid’s play area. Where you can play as long as you want. And the corn bin, where kids can go play, we’ve had grown-ups in there too (laughs). So it’s not just for kids. The calves behind us, and there’s hoppers back there too. And the kids like to hop or bounce around on in a track.” – Karen Palosaari, Corn Maze Owner

The Palosaari corn maze is open Saturdays and Sunday for the month of October, from 11 am to 4 pm. The maze costs seven dollars per person, and kids under three get in free. After deciphering the maze, stay and have some fun with the family, with plenty of games and activities. The Palosaari corn maze can be found at 39528 US – 41 in Chassell, across the highway from the Lake Superior Tree Farm. Look for the yellow sign.