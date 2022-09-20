Student with a Knife in Hancock High School Deemed not a Threat

11 hours ago Thomas Fournier

A potentially threatening picture posted online yesterday provoked a quick response from local citizens and law enforcement.

The picture posted to Snapchat showed a hand holding a knife. It was taken in a hallway at Hancock Central High School.

Numerous citizens who saw the image called several local police departments.

Officers from the Hancock police department and officials from the Hancock School District quickly identified the subject who took the photo and posted it.

Hancock police Lt. David Outinen says the incident has been investigated, and there is no threat.

