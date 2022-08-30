Update: One Dead, One Injured in a Home Explosion in Hancock Township Yesterday

Update: 8/31/22 Home Explosion in Hancock Township



Late last night the Houghton County Sheriff confirmed one person has died in yesterday’s home explosion, in Hancock Township. Investigators recovered the body of a woman who had died in the fire. The victims name has not been released, though the sheriff does believe the victim is the female homeowner. The individual who was transported to Keweenaw Aspirus Hospital was described by the sheriff as the husband of the homeowner. He has since been released from the hospital following treatment for his injuries. The Michigan State Fire Marshall is continuing their investigation into the cause of the explosion and subsequent fire. The Houghton County Sheriff would like to thank all of the fire crews and volunteer effort who responded to the call.

8/30/22 – A single individual was injured this morning at the scene of a home explosion on m 203 in Hancock township. Houghton county sheriff responded to the scene at 9 am. Upon arrival the sheriff was joined by several local fire departments. The home was destroyed when first responders arrived and was on fire. One individual was transported to Keweenaw Aspirus Hospital. Houghton County Sheriff and the Michigan State fire marshall are on scene as they begin their investigation. No further information has been released at this time.

About a 500 foot section of M-203 has been blocked by fire crews pulling water from a nearby stream. The road is shut-down between the north side of McLain State Park and Salo Road/Lakeshore Drive, in Hancock Township.