Laurium Village Police Receive Wage Increase

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

Laurium law enforcement will receive a pay raise. The raise will be given to the village police department’s part time officers. And will be back paid from when the village initiated discussion for the raise in wages in May. Laurium’s council approved the raise in an attempt to recruit new officers, and bring the department more in line with the pay rate of other local law enforcement. This is the first wage increase for part timers in the department in four years. The department is looking for ways to use their recruitment grant, and is still in search of a full time officer.

More Stories

Both, Staff and Passengers, Impact the Economics of Cruise Ship Visits in the Keweenaw

6 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Michigan DNR Will Require Hunters Register Deer Harvests Online Starting this Year

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

Hancock Invites Residents to Discuss New Zoning During Next Planning Commission Meeting

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

DeVos Art Museum Exhibition

4 days ago Max Labeaud

ASPIRUS BACK TO SCHOOL TIPS

4 days ago Max Labeaud

Deadlines for Participating in the Houghton County Fair are Closing in Fast

4 days ago Thomas Fournier

You may have missed

Both, Staff and Passengers, Impact the Economics of Cruise Ship Visits in the Keweenaw

6 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Michigan DNR Will Require Hunters Register Deer Harvests Online Starting this Year

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

Hancock Invites Residents to Discuss New Zoning During Next Planning Commission Meeting

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

Laurium Village Police Receive Wage Increase

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

Gwinn man sentenced: full press release

2 days ago Joni Anderson