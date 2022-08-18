Laurium Village Police Receive Wage Increase

Laurium law enforcement will receive a pay raise. The raise will be given to the village police department’s part time officers. And will be back paid from when the village initiated discussion for the raise in wages in May. Laurium’s council approved the raise in an attempt to recruit new officers, and bring the department more in line with the pay rate of other local law enforcement. This is the first wage increase for part timers in the department in four years. The department is looking for ways to use their recruitment grant, and is still in search of a full time officer.

Continue Reading