Deadlines for Participating in the Houghton County Fair are Closing in Fast

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

Houghton County’s Fair is just a couple weeks away, and the deadline to participate in this year’s competitions are closing fast. Fair officials are encouraging early sign up, for events like the motocross races, demolition derby, and tractor pull. Registration for all livestock must be submitted to the office before 7 pm tonight. The deadline to register livestock skill-a-thon ends Friday, to avoid any late fees. And participants in this year’s youth talent show should register before August 27th. This year the talent show has expanded to include a small group category. Registration for the Houghton County Fair’s competitions can be submitted through the mail or online at the Houghton County Fair’s website. The Houghton County Fair returns this summer august 25th through the 28th. Early bird admission tickets for the fair are also available through the fair’s website.

 

