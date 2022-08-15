There is an ORV Crash Victim Benefit Dinner in Mohawk this Wednesday

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

MOHAWK – After an off road crash severely injured their father, Hannah and her brothers, Carson and Jordan Kariniemi, began planning a fundraiser. On Fourth of July weekend, their father, John Kariniemi was traveling with a friend, when their side by side ORV lost control, killing the driver, and sending John to the hospital. While their father is still recovering from injuries, life will likely look very different for their family, as they are not sure if their father will ever be able to return to work. On Wednesday the Kariniemi family will host a Spaghetti Dinner at the Horizons Alternative School in Mohawk, starting at 3pm. All of the money that is raised from the dinner and generosity of the community will go to pay for John’s medical bills. The fundraiser will also include a bake sale, a raffle for various prizes and giveaways from local businesses. Tickets for the John Kariniemi Benefit Dinner are 10 dollars at door. The fundraiser goes from 3 to 7 pm this Wednesday, at the Horizons Alternative School, located at 110 Stanton Avenue, in Mohawk.

 

More Stories

DeVos Art Museum Exhibition

21 hours ago Max Labeaud

ASPIRUS BACK TO SCHOOL TIPS

22 hours ago Max Labeaud

Deadlines for Participating in the Houghton County Fair are Closing in Fast

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

A Small Wildfire on Isle Royale Sets 11 Acres Ablaze

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

MONKEY POX VACCINES AND TREATMENT AVAILABLE AT MCHD

7 days ago Max Labeaud

Allouez Township Fire Moves into New Home

1 week ago Thomas Fournier

You may have missed

DeVos Art Museum Exhibition

21 hours ago Max Labeaud

Ishpeming man sentenced in CSA case

21 hours ago Joni Anderson

ASPIRUS BACK TO SCHOOL TIPS

22 hours ago Max Labeaud

Deadlines for Participating in the Houghton County Fair are Closing in Fast

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

There is an ORV Crash Victim Benefit Dinner in Mohawk this Wednesday

1 day ago Thomas Fournier