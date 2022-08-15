There is an ORV Crash Victim Benefit Dinner in Mohawk this Wednesday

MOHAWK – After an off road crash severely injured their father, Hannah and her brothers, Carson and Jordan Kariniemi, began planning a fundraiser. On Fourth of July weekend, their father, John Kariniemi was traveling with a friend, when their side by side ORV lost control, killing the driver, and sending John to the hospital. While their father is still recovering from injuries, life will likely look very different for their family, as they are not sure if their father will ever be able to return to work. On Wednesday the Kariniemi family will host a Spaghetti Dinner at the Horizons Alternative School in Mohawk, starting at 3pm. All of the money that is raised from the dinner and generosity of the community will go to pay for John’s medical bills. The fundraiser will also include a bake sale, a raffle for various prizes and giveaways from local businesses. Tickets for the John Kariniemi Benefit Dinner are 10 dollars at door. The fundraiser goes from 3 to 7 pm this Wednesday, at the Horizons Alternative School, located at 110 Stanton Avenue, in Mohawk.

