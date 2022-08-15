A Small Wildfire on Isle Royale Sets 11 Acres Ablaze

KEWEENAW COUNTY – A small wildfire has shutdown sections of Isle Royale National Park’s east end, near Tobin Harbor. Early Saturday afternoon park rangers were dispatched to the Mount Franklin and Tobin Harbor trail intersection, for reports of a wildfire on the island. Visitors in three mile and lane cove campgrounds were evacuated from the area by park staff, as were visitors north of the fire. A single engine air tanker from Minnesota was brought in to help control the blaze, dumping five loads of water, totaling nearly 4,000 gallons, on the fire. Yesterday afternoon a fire crew arrived to Isle Royale, to help park staff control the 5.7 acre wildfire. The cause of the wild fire is unknown, and national park staff are asking for information from visitors who were in the area of the Three Mile, Tobin Harbor and Mount Franklin trails on august 12th and 13th. If you have any information on the Mount Franklin Fire on Isle Royale, you are asked to submit tips by calling or texting (888) 653-0009.

