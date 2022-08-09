Allouez Township Fire Moves into New Home

The Allouez Township Fire Department has finished moving into their new home. For years the department saved money from a township millage to finance the construction of a larger facility to house their truck and equipment. In total the new building cost about 900,000 dollars, and the department did have to take out a small loan.
The departments old hall had a number of issues from heating and cooling problems, as well as the building was to small to house all their equipment. And the new facility will do a much better job of that. The department’s Assistant Chief, John Cima, says that you can tell the department is excited about the move.