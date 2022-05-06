Houghton County Accepting Applications to Fill District Two Seat Until Monday

8 hours ago Thomas Fournier

HOUGHTON – Houghton County will accept applications for the open seat on the board of commissioners until Monday. The second district seat is open after the sudden passing of chairman Albert Koskela on April 24th. The second district seat includes Franklin, Osceola, Schoolcraft and Torch Lake townships. Houghton County named Tom Tikkanen to the role of chairman, and Roy Britz to vice chairman last week. The vacancy in the second district seat will expire in November, when Koskela’s term was set to end. He had not refilled to run for the district, and four republican candidates have filed to run for the second district in the August primary.

 

Application Access

More Stories

Seaman Family Makes Endowment with Museum of Family Namesake

8 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Hancock Spring Clean Up Coming Soon

8 hours ago Thomas Fournier

ABC-10 Pet of the Week — Fred

10 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Lifetracker credited with finding missing Ishpeming man

23 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Some spring weight restrictions lifted in the Upper Peninsula

1 day ago Lisa Bowers

Three Copper Country Schools Receive School Safety Grants

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

You may have missed

Houghton Sheriff’s Office free boat from Portage Canal

1 hour ago Connor Sturgill

Houghton County Accepting Applications to Fill District Two Seat Until Monday

8 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Seaman Family Makes Endowment with Museum of Family Namesake

8 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Hancock Spring Clean Up Coming Soon

8 hours ago Thomas Fournier

ABC-10 Pet of the Week — Fred

10 hours ago Lisa Bowers