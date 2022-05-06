Houghton County Accepting Applications to Fill District Two Seat Until Monday

HOUGHTON – Houghton County will accept applications for the open seat on the board of commissioners until Monday. The second district seat is open after the sudden passing of chairman Albert Koskela on April 24th. The second district seat includes Franklin, Osceola, Schoolcraft and Torch Lake townships. Houghton County named Tom Tikkanen to the role of chairman, and Roy Britz to vice chairman last week. The vacancy in the second district seat will expire in November, when Koskela’s term was set to end. He had not refilled to run for the district, and four republican candidates have filed to run for the second district in the August primary.

Application Access