UPDATE: Missing Negaunee man found unharmed
Update, Jacob Maki was found alive and unharmed at about 4:30o this afternoon. He has been reunited with his family.
NEGAUNEE, MI – The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office has received a missing person complaint for Jacob William Maki. Jacob is 41-years-old and a resident of Negaunee City.
Maki was last seen leaving his residence on Oak Street in a grey 2006 Ford Focus on Monday (5/2/22) between 9:00 PM and 10:00 PM.
On Tuesday (5/3/22) at around 4:53 PM, the 2006 Ford Focus was located on Flat Rock Road near Koski Lake Road in Ely Township. The vehicle was found rolled on its side and unoccupied.
Jacob Maki is 5’09”, around 175lbs, grey and brown hair, blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue framed eye glasses, green jacket, jeans, and a ball cap with an Ore Dock or Black Rocks brewery logo.
Marquette County Search and Rescue has started a search for Jacob Maki. Search and Rescue will be utilizing tracking dogs and is a requesting the public to avoid the area around the Flat Rock Road and Koski Lake Road area to avoid scent contamination.
Anyone that may have possibly seen Jacob Maki, or has information that may assist in the search for him is asked to call the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line (906) 225-8441.
Pictures of Jacob Maki are posted to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.