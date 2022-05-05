UPDATE: Missing Negaunee man found unharmed

Update, Jacob Maki was found alive and unharmed at about 4:30o this afternoon. He has been reunited with his family.

NEGAUNEE, MI – The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office has received a missing person complaint for Jacob William Maki. Jacob is 41-years-old and a resident of Negaunee City.

Maki was last seen leaving his residence on Oak Street in a grey 2006 Ford Focus on Monday (5/2/22) between 9:00 PM and 10:00 PM.