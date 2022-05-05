Finlandia University Names new President

16 hours ago Thomas Fournier

HANCOCK – Finlandia University search for a new president has come to an end. Yesterday the university announced their plans to bring Tim Pinnow into the school’s fold. Pinnow will take over as president of Finlandia on July first, succeeding Philip Johnson in the role. He is currently the Senior Vice President with Colorado Mesa University. And began teaching in high education with St. Olaf College, another university also affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Minnesota. As a teenager, Pinnow, spent time in the cooper country participating in a leadership camp with Soumi College, before the school changed their name to Finlandia University.

