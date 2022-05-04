Peters to speak at LSSU graduation

Sault Ste. Marie, MI – Lake Superior State University 2022 Commencement Exercises will be held in person this Saturday.

The event will be held at the Taffy Abel Arena on the LSSU campus, 650 W. Easterday Avenue at 11 a.m.

Senator Gary Peters will make the commencement address. He is expected to highlight the unique education graduates have received that blends technical skills with traditional liberal arts studies to develop a workforce that is well-prepared to lead the State of Michigan through the challenges of the future—from protecting the Great Lakes to innovation in medicine, engineering, manufacturing, and more.

Commencement will be livestreamed and the hyperlink will be added to LSSU’s commencement webpage before the event: lssu. edu/registrar/commencement

The university estimates 387 graduates will potentially earn bachelor’s degrees, associate degrees, and certificates from fall 2021, winter 2021-2022, spring 2022, and summer 2022.

“Graduation serves as a culmination of the excellence in teaching and learning that distinguishes Lake Superior State University in the Eastern Upper Peninsula of Michigan, throughout the state, and beyond.” LSSU President Rodney S. Hanley said. “Our graduates leave LSSU possessing the academic knowledge, practical skills, and inner strength to craft a life of meaningful employment and personal fulfillment while enhancing the quality of life of the Great Lakes region, the country, and the world. We salute their wide-ranging accomplishments across the disciplines—in fisheries and wildlife management, engineering, robotics engineering, nursing, criminal justice, business, fire science, and kinesiology, plus many other fields. We also congratulate their parents and families for helping our graduates complete an innovative, transformative education that equips them for professional careers or advanced schooling. As Lake State’s great friend Sen. Peters will discuss, LSSU’s newest graduates embody the best in the next generation of workforce readiness.”