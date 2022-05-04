Marquette County man sentenced in CSC cases

MARQUETTE – A Marquette County man was sentenced on multiple criminal sexual conduct charges on Wednesday. Thomas Pascoe, 38, was convicted on January 3 for sexual contact with children under age 13. He will serve 15 years in prison on the three concurrent sentences. He will not be eligible for parole until he fulfills the minimum sentence on each count.

Marquette County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Andy Griffin said Pascoe sexually assaulted three different children over many years.

“He took something from them that they’ll never have back; their innocence,” Griffin said in a statement. “However, each of them stood up for themselves and testified against him … I commend these three survivors and I am honored that I was able to work with them in these cases.”

Once released from prison, Pascoe will be required to register as a sex offender in Michigan’s public registry for the rest of his life. He will also be subject to lifetime GPS monitoring.

Detective Chad Radabaugh of the Ishpeming Police Department investigated the case.