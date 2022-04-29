Michigan Tech University Breaks Ground on H-STEM Engineering and Health Technologies Complex

HOUGHTON – Michigan Tech is breaking ground on their H-STEM Engineering and Health Technologies Complex. Today in the presence of the public, and the board of trustees the university held a ceremony to celebrate. Construction near the Chemical Sciences and Engineering building on the west end of campus will begin next week.

“This building is really showing that we have culminated to be known as a technology university that can produce research that is going to help the health of our communities. And so we’re really excited to bring together kinesiology, and integrated physiology. The bio-medical engineering department, and then the Health Research Institute to be able to have research that is focused in similar areas. And that way we can collaborate more. And really grow our research program to be able to create things that can help both Michigan, the Upper Peninsula and the United States.” – Caryn Heldt, Director of the Health Research Institute

University officials say the H-STEM Complex will play a pivotal role for the university. The facility will increase Tech’s footprint in health related fields and research capabilities. The building will give the university a flexible laboratory space for both H-STEM the adjacent Chemical Sciences and Engineering building; as well as renovated classrooms and learning spaces.

“And all of the work has been done while the researchers are in individual kinda silos, in their building, in their departments. And so I’m really excited for these departments to come together. And when researchers are in a building together, and they see each other, more things happen. Because they talk to each other, and they start bouncing ideas off each other. And so this is going to be a great space to bring health research into one space on campus. And it’s really going to accelerate what we have already been doing.” – Caryn Heldt, Director of the Health Research Institute

Many professors and university faculty conduct research related to human health. The new center will give staff and students a modern facility that brings the chemistry, chemical engineering, biomedical engineering, kinesiology, and integrative physiology fields together. The first phases of construction starts May 2.