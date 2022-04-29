College Avenue Project in Houghton Starts Back Up Next Week

HOUGHTON – MDOT will restart the college avenue project on Monday. The summer road project will impact travel around the university and going east out of Houghton on US-41. The next stage of the project is scheduled for throughout summer.

To start MDOT will allow traffic to travel north on college avenue toward downtown Houghton, in normal fashion. While crews tear up the road on the south side. During this time southbound traffic from us-41 will travel past the yooper loop, up to Sharon Avenue, and reconnect with US-41 from MacInnes Drive. Once resurfacing has been completed on the south side of College Avenue. Northbound traffic will travel north toward downtown, on the south side of the road. While crews work on the north side. The Sharon Avenue detour will be in place for the majority of the summer. MDOT will reduce the east end of Montezuma down to two lanes, removing the ruby ramp. College Avenue will e widened in order to fit a center turn lane. Phase on, working on College Avenue is schedule until august. The full project is projected to finish up around September.

Work on the Portage Lake Lift Bridge should clear within a couple of weeks of the College Avenue project starting. Road work signs will be removed from downtown in the coming weeks. Check out Houghton’s website for more information on the project.