Emergency Services Grants Available through the Portage Health Foundation

HANCOCK – The Portage Health Foundation has opened the application window for this year’s volunteer emergency services grants. Providers such as fire departments and first responders in Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw and Ontonagon counties are eligible for awards up to $5,000. A total of $40,000 is available. Recipients must match the grants dollar for dollar to receive one of the emergency services grants. Last year, 13 organizations received funding for equipment like backup power, ice rescue equipment, and replacement of turnout gear and radios. Learn more at phfgive.org/grants.

