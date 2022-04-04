It’s National Library Week!

2 hours ago Thomas Fournier

HOUGHTON – It is National Library Week and at the Portage Lake District Library it is a celebration of all the things the library offers to the community. National library week celebrates the people and places that help keep communities educated and informed on all sorts of topics. Program director Michael Stanitis from Portage Lake District Library says that there are all kinds of activities throughout the week.

“And then on Tuesday, which is tomorrow, from 2 to 3pm. Steve Jones, a local musician, is going to come by for a little music in the library. And  we’re gonna have cake. Just to hang out with people, talk, see what everybody’s up too. Then on Wednesday evening Im going to put a documentary flick up, it’s title Julia, its about Julia Child.” – Michael Stanitis, Program Director Portage Lake District Library

The event tomorrow starts at 2 pm. There will be music and cake for people to enjoy. There are also scavenger hunts at some local school libraries and a book cover art contest at portage lake district library. All the fun will come to a close on Saturday with kids decorating book totes at PLDL. more information can be found on portage lake district library’s website.

