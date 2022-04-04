Dial Help is Hosting a Puppy Parade for Sexual Assault Awareness Month

HOUGHTON – April is Sexual Assault and Awareness Month. Dial Help is doing their part to raise awareness for victims with their 2nd Annual Puppy Parade on April 27th. Signs will be placed along the parade route starting on April 21st until May 1st, for those that cant make it out to the live event. Pre-registration for the Puppy Parade can be found on Dial Help’s website. Dogs and owners that pre-register will get a t-shirt and a pup bandana. This is the fourth year Dial Help has raised awareness for sexual assault in the Copper Country, starting with simple social media posts. With the support of local organizations and businesses, today Dial Help hosts a Puppy Parade at Kestner Park for victims and allies.

