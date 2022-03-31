More Fruits and Vegetables Remain Available for WIC Families

3 hours ago Adriana Montes

Fruits and vegetables will continue to be available to families who participate in Michigan’s women, infants, and children’s program.

WIC clients will receive additional cash value benefits to purchase fruits and vegetables through September 30.

“Michigan is excited to offer this great increase in benefits to the women, infants and children that we serve,” said Christina Herring-Johnson, Michigan WIC director.  “This increase in fresh fruits and vegetables will continue to promote and support healthier eating patterns and overall great nutrition.”

The monthly cash value benefit for fruits and vegetables will remain at the following increased amounts through September 2022:

  • $24 for children.
  • $43 for pregnant and postpartum people.
  • $47 for breastfeeding people.

This comes after President Joe Biden signed the Agriculture and Related Agencies Act of 2020 into law. The act authorizes WIC agencies to give families more monthly funding for produce.

Michigan residents can learn more about the WIC program by visiting www.michigan.gov/wic.

 

Tags: , ,

More Stories

Bay college now offers school of massage therapy

2 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

TWO UKRANIAN NATIVES LIVING IN U.P. SHARE THEIR STORY WITH UKRAINE CRISIS

3 hours ago Adriana Montes

Keweenaw Co Op Moving to Downtown Hancock

7 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Houghton County Sheriff Warns of Sextortion Scams

7 hours ago Thomas Fournier

ABC-10’s Pet of the Week – Arrow

7 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Marquette’s Spring clean up

1 day ago Neydja Petithomme

You may have missed

Bay college now offers school of massage therapy

2 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

2021-22 UPSSA Girls Basketball Teams Announced

2 hours ago Connor Sturgill

More Fruits and Vegetables Remain Available for WIC Families

3 hours ago Adriana Montes

TWO UKRANIAN NATIVES LIVING IN U.P. SHARE THEIR STORY WITH UKRAINE CRISIS

3 hours ago Adriana Montes

Michigan Tech releases 2022 Football schedule

5 hours ago Connor Sturgill