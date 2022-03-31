More Fruits and Vegetables Remain Available for WIC Families

Fruits and vegetables will continue to be available to families who participate in Michigan’s women, infants, and children’s program.

WIC clients will receive additional cash value benefits to purchase fruits and vegetables through September 30.

“Michigan is excited to offer this great increase in benefits to the women, infants and children that we serve,” said Christina Herring-Johnson, Michigan WIC director. “This increase in fresh fruits and vegetables will continue to promote and support healthier eating patterns and overall great nutrition.”

The monthly cash value benefit for fruits and vegetables will remain at the following increased amounts through September 2022:

$24 for children.

$43 for pregnant and postpartum people.

$47 for breastfeeding people.

This comes after President Joe Biden signed the Agriculture and Related Agencies Act of 2020 into law. The act authorizes WIC agencies to give families more monthly funding for produce.

Michigan residents can learn more about the WIC program by visiting www.michigan.gov/wic.