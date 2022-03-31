TWO UKRANIAN NATIVES LIVING IN U.P. SHARE THEIR STORY WITH UKRAINE CRISIS

As the Russian and Ukraine crisis escalates, two Ukrainian women who live in the Upper Peninsula, wake up with every morning. They are concerned about what might happen to their family and friends that are still living there.

In an exclusive interview, Violetta Boyle and Nataliia Iskhokova, shared with us their cries of helplessness for their loved ones.

They feel terrified about what awaits on their cell phones, after strong footage of the all-out assault on their home villages near Kyiv, were sent to them by friends and family.

“I was in complete shock. I am crying with them. I feel absolutely heart broken,” said Nataliia after not knowing of her parent’s whereabout when Russian forces invaded their native country.

Violetta said her brother works everyday to help refugees who need transportation as they flee the country.

“It’s hard to believe that it’s my own brother who is risking his life to help Ukrainian people, to help my grandmother to get out. And I couldn’t be more proud.”

They are currently working together with the community to host walks in Houghton every Wednesday at 5 p.m. and to arrange meetings that offer updates and guidance on how to provide support to Ukraine from a local standpoint.

For those interested in getting involved visit the Yoopers for Ukraine facebook page for more information.