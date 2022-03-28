Space Day – Coming March 30th

Space day is just two days away. The Michigan legislature designated march 30th as ‘space day’ in the state.

In honor of the day, members of the Michigan aerospace manufacturers association will travel to Cape Canavaral with Michigan lawmakers. Industry leaders say it’s the state’s first official recognition of aerospace manufacturers. The Oscoda–Wurtsmith airport in the Lower Peninsula is a proposed horizontal launch site. The association chose a vertical launch site at Granot Loma Farm property in Marquette county. The Chippewa County Airport will be the association’s command and control center. Brown said plans for the hundred–billion dollar project have not been solidified.