Baraga Post Office to Get New Name

March is Women’s History Month. And last week Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow announced a special dedication in Baraga. Naming the Baraga post office after Michigan’s first woman in the House of Representatives, Cora Reynolds Anderson. Her influence started by opening the way for future women participating in government, Native American rights and combating alcoholism and tuberculosis in her community.

“Well, I think you see a lot of there influence in the growth of the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community. For so many years, Native Americans in this area were beaten down. The government did everything they could to obliterate their language and culture. And to have someone at that critical time, step up and not only take a leadership role in the tribe, but within the community in general. I think that’s a real signature moment in starting to turn around on some of the terrible history, that Michigan had with Native Americans to that point.” – Todd Van Dyke, Local Historian

Anderson was born in L’Anse in 1882. In her time she did all in her ability to improve the lives for her fellow tribe members, and citizens of Michigan. The post office will be named for her dedication to Michiganders and the communities of the Upper Peninsula. Both senators expressed pride in continuing Anderson’s mission of improving life for Michiganders everywhere.